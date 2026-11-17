US deploys third aircraft carrier as Trump keeps Iran options open
US Vice President JD Vance insisted Trump will not let Iran become a “forever war,” even as the president sent a third American aircraft carrier to the Middle East.
The Independent reported that for months Trump has alternated between launching further attacks on Iran and insisting the war was “effectively over.”
In a Fox News interview, Vance said the administration will achieve its objectives without allowing an open-ended war.
He also argued that the US has been dealing with Iran for 47 years and has been involved in some form for seven months.
He used similar language in May, when Trump had launched a military operation against Iran on Feb. 28 to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
In another briefing, Vance said he wouldn’t call it a "war" and wouldn’t set an “artificial timeline,” which contrasts with Trump’s own use of the word “war.”
Supporters point to the limited-objective argument.
Critics, such as a Washington Examiner analysis, note that Trump and Vance spent years criticising “forever wars,” and the Iran conflict has now lasted far longer than Trump initially promised.
An AP report says that after recent election results Vance publicly broke with Trump over the conflict.
Trump, for his part, declared the US no longer needs a deal with Tehran.
On Monday (Nov 16), AP reported Monday that a third American aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, a dramatic show of military might as Trump keeps options open for next steps in the Iran war.
The US fleet maintains a blockade of Iranian shipping, as the conflict entered its eighth month in early October.