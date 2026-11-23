Iran unveils underground launcher capable of firing two missiles simultaneously
Iran says it has a launcher that can fire two liquid-fuel missiles at once, and showed it inside an underground base.
The claim comes from state media, in clips shared by state controlled IRIB and PressTV, a state-funded network based in Tehran.
No independent source has verified the system’s performance.
State news agency IRIB said the Revolutionary Guards unveiled the launcher and a new missile base during a visit by IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi and aerospace chief Seyed Majid Mousavi.
Iranian state television said a launcher capable of firing two liquid-propellant missiles simultaneously was unveiled for the first time. arabnews
The footage showed kilometres of tunnels and hundreds of missiles and launchers, including double launchers. news aroundprague The missiles:
The base houses upgraded, new-generation missiles with longer ranges and higher precision, guided by domestically developed systems that operate without GPS.
Vahidi said what is befalling enemies is “merely the beginning.”
Mousavi said the aerospace division’s capabilities expanded between the two wars, producing “surprising and highly effective products designed to intimidate and deter.”
There is no independent assessment of the system’s range, accuracy or GPS independence, and the reports don’t name the missile type.
The Independent said the launcher appears to improve on an earlier dual launcher that fired two solid-fuel missiles.
Liquid fuel cuts both ways. It’s more efficient and lets operators adjust a missile’s speed and trajectory.
Analyst Eva Renon said the launcher doesn’t necessarily raise overall missile capability, noting that liquid-fuelled weapons can take hours to prepare and performed poorly in earlier attacks, per The Telegraph.
The footage appeared to be a warning to President Trump as Washington weighs renewed strikes against Tehran.
Any new US offensive would likely focus on Iran’s missile arsenal.
The IRGC have moved missile and drone production lines underground so weapons manufacturing can continue despite bombardment.
US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran’s missile capabilities during the war’s most intense phase, though the damage’s extent is unclear.
Watch for three things: whether the system is tested or used in combat, whether independent imagery or analysts can verify it, and whether Washington decides on new strikes.
Earlier this month, the IRGC also unveiled another base housing solid- and liquid-fuel ballistic and cruise missiles, so further displays are plausible.