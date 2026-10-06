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Iran says it has a large stockpile of new missiles, drones: Army General Akraminia

Tehran claims daily production of advanced weaponry during wartime pause

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Iran army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said on Tuesday that Iran produced new defensive and offensive equipment, including missiles and drones, daily during the war, and continues to produce them.
Iran army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said on Tuesday that Iran produced new defensive and offensive equipment, including missiles and drones, daily during the war, and continues to produce them.
Iran International

Iran’s army has built up a large stockpile of newly developed offensive and defensive weapons, including missiles and drones, and continues to produce them, an army spokesman said Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia said Iran’s armed forces had gained significant battlefield experience during the war and had identified vulnerabilities in the capabilities and deployment of its adversaries.

“We produced new defensive and offensive equipment, including missiles and drones, every day during the war, and this continues,” Akraminia said, as quoted by London-based Iran International English service.

He did not provide figures for Iran’s current missile or drone inventories, nor independently verifiable details about production rates.

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He said the army had gained valuable experience and identified where and how its adversaries were vulnerable.

Extending range

His comments come two days after he said Iran had begun work to extend the range of its missiles after concluding that greater reach was necessary because US forces had moved as far as 1,000 kilometres from Iran’s coast.

He also said Iran was upgrading missile speed and accuracy.

Iran has repeatedly said its missile and drone production continued throughout the conflict.

In August, Akraminia said Tehran had used the wartime pause to induct existing equipment, import new systems, repair damaged weapons and manufacture new ones.

Iranian officials have also claimed that missile and drone production did not stop during the war.

The claims point to a central lesson Tehran says it drew from the conflict: missiles and drones remain among its most important tools for striking distant US and allied targets despite heavy damage to other parts of Iran’s military.

Independent assessments suggest Iran's missile and drone forces have remained resilient, although the extent of its remaining arsenal and production capacity is difficult to establish.

'More than 1,000 missiles'

The Washington Institute has estimated that Iran retains more than 1,000 missiles and several thousand drones, while warning that strikes have damaged much of its above-ground missile and drone production infrastructure.

Iran’s latest claims also come as tensions remain high despite diplomatic efforts.

The conflicting messages underline the uncertainty surrounding any ceasefire: Washington is signalling a possible diplomatic off-ramp, while Tehran says it remains on a war footing and is using lessons from the conflict to upgrade its military capabilities.

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