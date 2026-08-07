How much US ammo is left after 6 months of war with Iran? Trump says ‘massive amounts’ remain

Trump seeks billions to restock weapons while vowing conflict will end soon
President Donald Trump pushed back hard late on Thursday against reports that months of conflict with Iran have critically depleted key US missile and interceptor stockpiles, declaring the military is “in great shape” and possesses “literally massive amounts of ammunition.
”Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump addressed questions about a supplemental funding request and recent media accounts of shortages.
“We have certain types of munitions that are very powerful that we have unlimited, virtual unlimited supply,” he said.
“We have others where it’s a little bit tighter… We’re in very good shape. We have literally massive amounts of ammunition.”
He added that the US “always want[s] more. We have to have more,” while noting defence companies are expanding production at historic levels.
The comments came hours after Trump posted on Truth Social overnight denying any strategic shortfall: “The U.S. has massive amounts of ‘munitions,’ especially of certain types. Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the US as needed. Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history. The ‘leakers’ of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!”
The US-Iran conflict, which began in late February 2026 alongside Israeli operations, has stretched into its sixth month — far longer than the initial four-to-six-week timeline some officials projected.
High-intensity use of precision munitions and air-defence interceptors has drawn intense scrutiny.
Multiple outlets, citing anonymous officials and assessments, reported severe draws on inventories:
The US Army has used “virtually all” of its global stockpile of long-range precision missiles such as ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), according to a Reuters report.
Patriot interceptors are down substantially, as per Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), which estimates that roughly half to two-thirds already "expended" from pre-war levels of around 2,300; remaining figures cited in the 700–800 range in some reports).
THAAD interceptors have also seen major reductions (reports ranging from ~38% to as high as ~80% of pre-war stocks in different analyses), CNN reported
Tomahawk cruise missiles and other systems have similarly been heavily expended in the early phases (hundreds to over a thousand in the first weeks/months per various accounts), as per the Washington Post.
Think-tank analyses, including from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), have warned that replenishing these systems to pre-war levels "could take years" — into 2029 or beyond for some — due to production constraints, even as contractors ramp up.
Officials have also flagged risks to readiness for potential contingencies elsewhere, such as the Indo-Pacific.
These reports have constrained options, according to sources.
Trump reportedly grew frustrated at a Camp David cabinet meeting last week, confronting Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over what he viewed as misleading assessments of shortages that limited escalation possibilities against Iran.
Trump has privately complained that public discussion of the issue "weakens" the US negotiating position.
Trump has requested additional congressional funding (reports cite figures around $21 billion in some coverage) specifically to restock munitions.
He has framed the need as ongoing prudence rather than a crisis — “we need more all the time” — while pointing to prior transfers under the previous administration and current industrial expansion, including new contracts and plants for Patriots, Tomahawks, and related systems.
In the same Oval Office session, Trump indicated the Iran conflict “is going to end soon.”
Defence Secretary Hegseth has publicly maintained that stockpiles remain strong and are improving.
Production is accelerating, but experts note the "time lag" for sophisticated interceptors and precision weapons remains a structural challenge.
The episode highlights tensions between projecting strength amid an active conflict and managing finite high-end munitions inventories built for shorter, high-intensity fights or peer competitors.
As the war continues and negotiations (or further military options) unfold, the pace of industrial ramp-up and any ceasefire or de-escalation will determine how quickly inventories recover.