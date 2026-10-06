Trump says US is ‘open’ to Iran talks; Pakistan, Turkey to send forces to Saudi under Mecca pact

Pakistan, Turkey agree rapid Saudi deployment under Mecca defence pact.
Highlights
Trump has defended the Pentagon’s decision to move American bombers away from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, UK, following threats linked to a security incident near the base on September 27.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the US had received “some threats” and decided to move the aircraft rather than “tempting the enemy”.
“Why should we leave them there?” Trump said, adding that the bombers had been moved “around a little bit” but “not very far”.
Trump did not specify the nature of the threats. He has previously linked Iran to the security incident at the British airbase.
The US president also said Washington knows who made the threat and warned that those responsible had “gotten themselves into big problems”, without providing further details.
The US and nine other governments in the Americas have issued a joint pledge to step up action against what they describe as Iran-backed terrorist activity and influence operations across the Western Hemisphere.
In a statement released Monday, the countries said “the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies must halt these actions now,” accusing Tehran and allied networks of planning lethal plots, conducting illicit fundraising, interfering in politics and running foreign influence campaigns aimed at strengthening terrorist networks, coercing perceived enemies, undermining legal processes and damaging regional security.
The declaration was signed by the United States, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago. The signatories said they would take additional measures against such activity and deepen coordination among law-enforcement, intelligence and judicial authorities to address the threat.
The statement followed a Countering Transnational Terrorism Forum co-hosted last month by the US and Paraguay, which brought together regional partners to boost cooperation against Iran-linked operations in the hemisphere.
US President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order late on Monday to immediately cut diesel costs by temporarily allowing highway use of tax-free dyed diesel and deferring the federal diesel tax on that fuel through the end of the year — with no interest, no penalties.
The move provides a cost relief at the pump for diesel users.
Red-dyed diesel is typically about 24 cents per gallon cheaper than clear on-road diesel because it avoids the federal highway tax. At current prices above $6/gallon in many areas, that’s a modest but meaningful discount for high-volume users like farmers and fleets.
The newly-formed Mecca Defence Alliance could develop into a “NATO of the Middle East” as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan activate their collective-defence commitments amid escalating attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces, US Representative Joe Wilson said.
“The Mecca Defence Alliance has the potential to be the NATO of the Middle East,” Wilson said Monday on X, thanking Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for activating the pact in response to what he described as Houthi “Iranian-backed aggression.”
The comments came after the three countries agreed in Riyadh to immediately implement their collective-defence commitments and take steps toward the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia.
The decision followed an emergency meeting of the alliance’s Strategic Political and Defence Committee as fighting intensified in Yemen. Saudi-backed Yemeni forces have launched a major operation against the Houthis, who have claimed attacks targeting Saudi oil facilities and airports.
US Central Command says its warships have now redirected 130 commercial vessels since resuming a naval blockade of Iranian ports in mid-July, as part of a sustained campaign to choke off maritime trade with Iran amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
In a statement issued Monday, CentCom said the latest ship was turned away on October 5, bringing the total to 130 since the operation restarted on July 14 at the direction of President Donald Trump.
The command also said it has disabled three vessels that refused to comply with orders and destroyed 13 ships over the past 12 weeks that it says either violated the blockade or were linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) “shadow network.”
President Donald Trump said the US war with Iran was “essentially almost over” while defending higher gasoline prices as a temporary cost of preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Speaking during his campaign stop in Nebraska on Monday, Trump said the US was “saving the world from what could be one of the worst tragedies ever” and insisted Iran would not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.
“They will not have a nuclear weapon. They understand. That’s decided.”
Trump characterised the increase in fuel prices as an “artificial” and temporary consequence of the conflict, arguing that the cost was small compared with the potential consequences of an Iranian nuclear weapon.
“It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe,” he said.
Trump also predicted gasoline prices would fall sharply once the conflict ends, recalling seeing US gasoline prices at $1.85 a gallon before the war.
“We will have it lower than that in a very short period of time,” he said. Trump's comments come as oil markets show signs of recovery but remain under severe logistical pressure. Brent crude remains above $100 a barrel because of higher tanker, insurance and refining costs.
British officials have warned Israel it will expel 27 Israeli diplomats and their families from London if Israel proceeds with closing the UK consulate in East Jerusalem and expelling its 27 British diplomats.
British Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters delivered the message to Israeli officials, saying London would expel one Israeli diplomat for each of the 27 British diplomats whose status would end if the consulate closes.
The figure of 27 corresponds to the number of British diplomats reported to work at the East Jerusalem consulate, whose diplomatic credentials Israel plans to revoke as part of the closure. The closure is due to take effect around October 8, 2026, following a 30-day notice issued by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar after the UK announced sanctions targeting Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
The dispute stems from UK sanctions on goods and entities linked to Israeli settlements, which Israel says are one-sided and hostile. In response, Sa’ar announced a package of countermeasures, including the consulate closure, removal of British representatives from a Gaza coordination centre, ending British involvement in training Palestinian security forces, and barring several British politicians and public figures from entering Israel or the occupied territories.
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Turkey and Pakistan will undertake a "rapid deployment" of troops to Saudi Arabia as part of a new mutual defence alliance, the three countries said Monday, as the Gulf kingdom faces escalating attacks from Yemen's Houthis.
Following a meeting in Riyadh, the trio agreed "to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom", according to a joint statement.
Day 220: Mecca Alliance could be 'NATO of Mid-East’ vs Houthis
Day 219: Trump weighs ‘easy or hard’ option as Iran holds firm
Day 218: Iran's IRGC warns US of 'more lethal' response
Day 217: US sends 9,000 more troops, third carrier to Middle East
Day 216: US sends 9,000 more troops, third carrier to Mid-East
Day 215: Iran says received US response to its proposal to end war
Day 214: Iran threatens strikes as it awaits US response to Hormuz plan
Day 213: Iran supreme leader says US will be forced out of Middle East
Day 212: Trump expects talks with Iran to resume in coming week
Day 211: US military activity surges around Strait of Hormuz