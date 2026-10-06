Trump says US is ‘open’ to Iran talks; Pakistan, Turkey to send forces to Saudi under Mecca pact

Trump has defended the Pentagon’s decision to move American bombers away from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, UK, following threats linked to a security incident near the base on September 27.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the US had received “some threats” and decided to move the aircraft rather than “tempting the enemy”.

“Why should we leave them there?” Trump said, adding that the bombers had been moved “around a little bit” but “not very far”.

Trump did not specify the nature of the threats. He has previously linked Iran to the security incident at the British airbase.

The US president also said Washington knows who made the threat and warned that those responsible had “gotten themselves into big problems”, without providing further details.