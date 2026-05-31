Underground arsenal: Iran digs out missile bases buried by US-Israeli strikes

Dubai: Iran has restored access to most of the underground missile facilities targeted during the recent conflict with the United States and Israel, raising fresh questions about the long-term effectiveness of efforts to cripple Tehran’s missile arsenal, according to a CNN investigation based on satellite imagery.

The report found that Iran has reopened 50 of the 69 tunnel entrances struck by US and Israeli forces at 18 underground missile facilities since the conflict ended more than seven weeks ago.

During the war, Washington and Tel Aviv sought to restrict Iran’s missile operations by bombing tunnel entrances, roads and launch infrastructure linked to its network of underground missile bases. The strategy was designed to bury missile stockpiles and prevent launchers from accessing them.

President Donald Trump had repeatedly cited Iran’s missile arsenal as one of the main reasons for military action. In a March post on Truth Social, Trump listed the degradation of Iran’s missile capabilities and launchers among the key objectives of the campaign.

Experts interviewed by CNN estimate that Iran may still possess around 1,000 missiles stored deep inside underground facilities. Because many of the sites are located beneath hundreds of metres of rock, analysts believe the stockpiles themselves likely suffered limited damage from strikes focused primarily on tunnel entrances.

“They were preparing for this kind of war for 20 years. They are very prepared,” Timur Kadyshev, a missile expert at the University of Hamburg’s Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy, told CNN.

The report also noted that Iran has repaired roads destroyed during the conflict and resumed efforts to restore missile bases that had been heavily damaged. At some locations, roads that were cratered by bombing have already been repaved.

The findings come as Iran and the United States continue negotiations following a tentative agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. While diplomatic talks continue, analysts warn that Tehran could retain a significant missile capability if hostilities were to resume.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.