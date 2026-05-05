Ceasefire or cover? How Iran used truce to rebuild for war

Dubai: The ceasefire between the United States and Iran is increasingly being seen as a strategic pause that Tehran has used to rebuild its military capabilities, with media reports and intelligence assessments pointing to active efforts to restore strike power during the lull.

The latest escalation appears to reinforce longstanding concerns voiced by UAE officials. Senior Diplomatic Adviser to the President Dr Anwar Gargash has warned that Iran “cannot be trusted” over arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz following treacherous aggression against its neighbours — a view recent attacks are likely to deepen.

Even as Iran rebuilds its missile capability, there are signs it is also testing the limits of the ceasefire. According to Associated Press reporting, Iranian forces have launched cruise missiles, drones and small-boat attacks targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting US forces to respond, including sinking several boats threatening commercial shipping.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had signalled such movements earlier, saying Washington was tracking Iranian activity closely. “We know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them,” he said, adding that Iran was “digging out” missiles and launchers from damaged facilities.

Experts cited in media reports say Iran likely preserved a significant portion of its arsenal through dispersal and concealment — hiding missiles, deploying decoys and spreading launch platforms before and during the war to ensure survivability.

Rather than relying on conventional strength, the strategy is designed to absorb strikes, disperse assets and rebuild quickly using underground storage, mobile launchers and decentralised command structures. Analysts say this model allows Tehran to retain strike capability even after sustained attacks, turning battlefield losses into temporary setbacks.

The gap between public messaging and intelligence assessments has added to the uncertainty. Donald Trump said Iran had lost “about 82%” of its missiles, while Marco Rubio suggested Tehran retained roughly half its arsenal but had lost production capacity.

However, intelligence cited in media reports indicates Iran may still possess more than half of its ballistic missile inventory, along with significant elements of its air force and naval fleet.

Iranian officials have reinforced that perception with defiant messaging. A lawmaker told Tasnim news agency that missile and drone stockpiles were “sufficient to sustain years of war,” adding that Tehran had “not yet shown our new cards.”

Iran’s negotiating posture has done little to signal urgency for a deal. Even as talks continue, officials have emphasised strength over compromise, with repeated assertions that Tehran retains significant capabilities. Analysts say such positioning can help preserve leverage — and buy time under pressure.

Iran has previously curtailed access for international nuclear inspectors and limited oversight at key facilities, drawing repeated concerns from the International Atomic Energy Agency. Such steps have often coincided with periods of heightened pressure, raising concerns that reduced transparency can provide space to reposition sensitive capabilities.

At the same time, internal dynamics appear to be hardening. Analysts say the IRGC has consolidated influence over wartime decision-making, shaping a posture that emphasises endurance and readiness over compromise.

The ceasefire, in effect, may not be slowing the conflict — but giving Iran the space to rebuild, test responses and recalibrate for the next phase. If the latest attacks are any indication, that next phase may already be taking shape.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.