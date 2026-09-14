Talks vs escalation: How Iran’s internal power struggle is shaping the war

But according to a New York Times investigation based on interviews with Iranian officials and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Pezeshkian had not known the attack was coming.

Pezeshkian angrily telephoned Gen Ahmad Vahidi demanding an explanation. Vahidi told him that he had neither authorised nor known in advance about the attack. Even Iran’s Supreme National Security Council had been kept in the dark, officials told the newspaper.

What emerged was an extraordinary picture of a divided Iranian leadership: A hardline faction had allegedly acted independently, helping derail efforts by more pragmatic officials to end hostilities with the United States and rescue an economy increasingly battered by war.

By the following morning, the United States had retaliated with air strikes and the two countries were once again at war.

Government and security inquiries traced the decision to attack the three ships to Hossein Taeb, an influential cleric and former intelligence chief who had opposed the peace agreement with Washington, three Iranian officials told the Times.

Officials said Taeb had also played an important role in Mojtaba’s selection to succeed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after the elder Khamenei was killed at the beginning of the war.

Iran subsequently told the United States and regional governments that rogue operators were responsible, according to Iranian and US officials cited in the report. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was sent to Oman in an attempt to defuse the confrontation.

One senior cleric publicly questioned how long Iran could operate without seeing its leader, asking whether the extraordinary security arrangements surrounding him could continue for months or even years.

Khamenei’s mother-in-law recently said in an interview that family members had no news of him or his three children, while his father-in-law said the supreme leader had no contact with anyone because of security concerns.

Pezeshkian later confided to an ally that he was unsure whether he had actually been communicating with Khamenei, according to officials cited by the Times.

According to the report, they presented the National Security Council with a detailed plan under which Iran and allied groups — particularly the Houthis in Yemen and armed Shiite groups in Iraq — would intensify attacks.

Pezeshkian and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator with the United States, were among those warning that such a strategy risked dragging Iran into an abyss of heavier American air strikes and still greater economic pressure.

The recent easing in attacks has not resolved that internal struggle. Instead, it raises an even bigger question: which faction will determine Tehran’s next move — those pushing for talks or those pressing for escalation?

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.