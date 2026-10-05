403km Jordan-UAE railway to create 5,000 jobs and carry 16 million tonnes a year

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi and Managing Director and Group CEO of L’IMAD; Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Sultan Mohammed Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Shadi Malak, Vice Chairman of the Jordan-UAE Railway Company and CEO of the Ports and Logistics Platform at L’IMAD Holding; alongside several officials and representatives of the companies responsible for implementing the project from both countries.