GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Aqaba arrives in Aqaba on working visit

He is received by the King of Jordan

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Aqaba arrives in Aqaba on working visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Aqaba, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on a working visit to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project.

King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, led those receiving Sheikh Khaled upon arrival at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, alongside several senior officials.

As Sheikh Khaled’s aircraft entered Jordanian airspace, it was escorted by military aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force in a gesture of welcome.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The nebula lies about 2,770 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia.

Abu Dhabi observatory captures stunning Firefox Nebula

8m ago3m read
Dinosaur skeletons from the Jurassic Period on display at the Abu Dhabi Natural History Museum, recreating a dramatic prehistoric encounter.

You can now name Abu Dhabi's T. rex and blue whale

1h ago3m read
Avoid travel delays: Check prohibited items for Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia.

Flying from UAE? What you can and can’t pack in baggage

6m read
Dalic wants more from his UAE side as they prepare for the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup

Dalic urges UAE to ‘play better’ in Gulf Cup final

3m read