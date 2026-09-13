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UAE President welcomes King of Jordan upon arrival on fraternal visit

Leaders reaffirm deep-rooted ties as Jordanian monarch arrives in Abu Dhabi

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WAM
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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein upon his arrival.

King Abdullah II was also received by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several senior officials.

Accompanying him during the visit is a delegation that includes Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II; Prime Minister Jafar Hassan; and a number of senior officials.

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