Al Khatim Observatory combines 1,084 images to capture the faint planetary nebula
Abu Dhabi: More than 54 hours of patient observation from the Abu Dhabi desert have produced a detailed image of a distant planetary nebula whose distinctive curved glow has earned it an unlikely nickname: the Firefox Nebula.
Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, operated by the International Astronomical Centre, captured the object after a total exposure time of 54 hours and 12 minutes, combining 1,084 individual images to reveal structures that are otherwise exceptionally faint.
The nebula lies about 2,770 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia. Its brightest region appears as a curved, filament-filled arc, while much fainter gas extends around and behind it, a shape that astronomers say bears a resemblance to the logo of the Firefox web browser.
Despite their name, planetary nebulae have nothing to do with planets. They form during the late stages of relatively low- and medium-mass stars, including stars broadly comparable in mass to the Sun.
As such a star approaches the end of its life, it sheds its outer layers into space. The intensely hot stellar core left behind ultimately develops into a white dwarf, while radiation from the remnant illuminates the surrounding gas.
Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, director of the International Astronomy Centre, said the Firefox Nebula differs from the more regular ring-like appearance seen in many planetary nebulae.
One side contains a particularly bright arc packed with gaseous filaments, while the opposite side is far fainter. Behind it stretches an extended, dim tail of material.
The asymmetry is linked to the movement of the nebula’s central star through the thin gas between stars.
Odeh explained that material expelled by the star collides with the interstellar medium in the direction of travel, compressing the gas and increasing its density. That interaction produces the bright arc dominating the image.
Material on the opposite side is dragged backwards, forming the much fainter region and elongated gaseous tail.
Computer models examining the nebula suggest the star may be travelling relative to its surroundings at about 125 kilometres per second.
Detailed studies indicate that the bright arc is only part of the structure.
A much fainter arc appears on the opposite side, completing the nebula’s broader shell, beyond which lies an extremely faint and wide gaseous tail. Together, these features span roughly 15 arcminutes across the sky.
One study estimates the nebula to be around 22,000 years old.
Astronomers used Al Khatem Observatory’s main 14-inch telescope, fitted with a monochrome camera.
Because the nebula is faint and observations were affected by light pollution, the team used three narrowband filters designed to capture emissions from hydrogen, oxygen and sulphur.
In the final processed image, hydrogen emissions appear red, oxygen blue and sulphur orange.
Separating those emissions makes it possible to see how the different gases are distributed across the nebula and brings out details including its filaments, bright bow-shaped arc and the much weaker surrounding structures.
The finished image is the product of 217 hydrogen-filter exposures, 393 oxygen exposures and 474 sulphur exposures, each lasting three minutes.
The observation also provides a striking example of how a dying star’s surroundings can shape what it leaves behind.
The Firefox Nebula’s form was not created solely by the material expelled from the star. Its rapid movement through space and continuing interaction with interstellar gas have helped sculpt the lopsided structure now visible from Earth.