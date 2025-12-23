UAE President receives Crown Prince of Ajman

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; in addition to a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.