UAE President receives Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Bezos commended the UAE’s forward-looking vision and its approach to embracing future tech

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Jeff Bezos
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon.

The meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation and fostering partnerships in innovation, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence, with a focus on applying these tools in vital sectors such as education, healthcare, and the economy to advance development, enhance quality of life, and contribute to human progress and prosperity.

Bezos commended the UAE’s forward-looking vision and its approach to embracing future technologies in ways that support society and development.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC); Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and several senior officials.

