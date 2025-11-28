President reviews UAE’s plan to build a global AI hub

Opening the event, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, highlighted the leadership’s forward-looking vision for innovation. He shared everyday examples of how AI is already becoming part of people’s routines and how it will continue to influence the way communities live and work.

The session reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to using artificial intelligence to improve quality of life, boost national competitiveness, and strengthen its position as a global hub for advanced technology. Speakers noted that AI is now reshaping every part of modern life — from healthcare and education to the economy, government services, and security.

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday attended a high-level session that explored the UAE’s long-term vision for building an integrated artificial intelligence ecosystem. The discussion brought together senior leaders, experts, and officials to outline how the country plans to harness AI in a way that benefits people, communities, and future generations.

Throughout the discussions, speakers stressed that AI is not only a technological tool but a transformative force that shapes societies and economies. They emphasised that the UAE’s AI vision places people at the centre, ensuring that innovation serves humanity and protects its wellbeing.

A number of ministers and senior figures took part in the session, including Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM; Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council; Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, CEO of MGX; and Peng Xiao, CEO of G42.

The session examined how the UAE is applying artificial intelligence across essential sectors. In healthcare, officials noted that AI has helped improve diagnosis accuracy and treatment outcomes, contributing to higher survival rates and more efficient patient care.

A live demonstration showcased how the TAMM app integrates services from multiple government entities. The platform allows users to renew vehicles, manage insurance, make payments, and interact with an AI tool that provides instant support and real-time answers — reflecting the UAE’s continued push to deliver seamless, efficient digital services.

The session, held at Qasr Al Bahr, was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with several sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

The session closed with a shared message: the UAE will continue to advance its AI journey with responsibility, ambition, and a clear focus on human progress. The country aims to ensure that innovation strengthens communities, supports economic growth, and preserves the values that define the nation’s future.

