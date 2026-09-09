Iran-US conflict enters dangerous new phase: How close is the region to wider war?

Dubai: Six months into the US-Iran war, the confrontation is entering one of its most dangerous phases yet — with Tehran attacking American vessels and bases, Washington destroying Iranian oil tankers and the battle over the Strait of Hormuz spreading deeper into the Gulf.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they had targeted two US vessels, eight oil tankers and 10 other “non-compliant” vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US campaign has made it extremely difficult for Iran to export oil, its principal source of revenue, while American naval escorts have enabled some vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite Tehran’s efforts to control the waterway.

Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s lead negotiator and parliament speaker, signalled that shift when he declared that the era of “proportionate responses” was over and warned that future retaliation would be faster and heavier.

The message is increasingly clear: If Iran cannot export its oil freely, it wants to demonstrate that its adversaries cannot assume their own energy flows will remain untouched.

Rather than immediately returning to the huge opening military campaign of February, Washington has been trying to grind down Iran’s ability to sustain the confrontation.

“Iran continues to try to hit US naval ships, and for every time they do that or try to do that, they’re going to lose tankers,” Rubio said on Tuesday.

Its missile attack towards a US base in Jordan extends the confrontation onto Arab territory, while its threat against tankers off Kuwait and Bahrain potentially puts commercial shipping around two US partners at greater risk.

Iran appears to believe escalation can restore leverage lost through economic pressure and US operations in Hormuz. Washington appears to believe escalating pressure on Iran’s oil trade can force Tehran to back down without requiring another massive military campaign.

With American ships increasingly confronting Iranian forces in Hormuz, Iranian missiles again flying towards US bases and commercial tankers becoming targets in the contest, there are now more opportunities for one strike to cross a threshold neither side intended to cross.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.