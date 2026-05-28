US-Iran war 3 months on: Frozen conflict or fragile ceasefire? What to know

February 28, 2026 — War begins: The US and Israel launch major strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked targets, triggering the most serious direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran in decades.

March — Regional attacks widen: Iran-backed groups across the region intensify attacks, while missile and drone interceptions rise across Gulf states. Maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz begin escalating.

April 8 — Ceasefire announced: A temporary ceasefire framework is announced amid fears of a wider regional war, though both sides continue accusing each other of violations.

April 11–12 — Islamabad talks: Senior US and Iranian officials hold indirect talks in Islamabad, with Pakistan and Oman playing mediation roles. No breakthrough is reached after nearly 21 hours of negotiations.

April 13 — US naval pressure intensifies: The US begins expanded maritime enforcement operations near the Strait of Hormuz, increasing inspections and redirecting vessels amid fears of Iranian disruption.

April — UAE intercepts missiles and drones: The UAE reports intercepting multiple ballistic missiles and drones following renewed regional attacks despite the ceasefire, highlighting continuing instability across the Gulf.

April — Fujairah tanker attack raises alarm: A tanker incident near Fujairah intensifies fears over maritime security and the vulnerability of energy shipping routes linked to the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

May — Barakah nuclear plant targeted: The UAE condemns a drone strike near the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra, describing it as a terrorist attack on a peaceful civilian facility and warning against threats to regional energy infrastructure.

April–May — Hormuz becomes central flashpoint: Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz drops sharply as insurers, shipping companies and governments warn of mounting security risks. Discussions emerge over possible transit controls and maritime oversight mechanisms.

May — Ceasefire proposals multiply: Iran and the US exchange multiple draft proposals involving sanctions relief, Hormuz access, uranium stockpiles and phased negotiations, but key disputes remain unresolved.

Late May — Conflict shifts toward pressure tactics: While large-scale strikes become less frequent, tensions increasingly revolve around sanctions, naval manoeuvres, proxy attacks and diplomatic brinkmanship.