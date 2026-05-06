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UAE condemns Iran's hostile remarks, rejects threats to sovereignty

Foreign Ministry says threats to sovereignty are unacceptable

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE condemns Iran's hostile remarks, rejects threats to sovereignty
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The UAE has strongly condemned statements issued by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, reaffirming its complete rejection of any allegations or threats that undermine its sovereignty and national security.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE firmly opposes any claims or actions that could affect its sovereign decision-making, stressing that its international partnerships and defence relations are a purely sovereign matter.

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The ministry said no party has the right to use such ties as a pretext for threats, interference or incitement.

It added that any rhetoric containing direct or indirect threats to the UAE’s security, or targeting its civilian and vital infrastructure, as well as its citizens, residents and visitors, is unacceptable and contradicts international law and the principles of good neighbourliness and the UN Charter.

The UAE reaffirmed that it retains full sovereign rights and will respond to any threats or hostile actions through legal, diplomatic and military means, emphasising that it will not be deterred from safeguarding its national interests and independence.

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