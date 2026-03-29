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UAE strongly condemns Iran’s unprovoked attack on Kuwait

Warns of dangerous escalation threatening regional stability

Last updated:
WAM
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A view of the Kuwait city skyline.
A view of the Kuwait city skyline.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms Iran’s unprovoked terrorist attack targeting a military camp in the State of Kuwait, which resulted in the injury of 10 members of the armed forces, in a flagrant violation of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this aggression constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability, and further represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of GCC states and the wider region.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Kuwait, stressing its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability, and also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured in this heinous attack.

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KuwaitIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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