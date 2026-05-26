Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the follow up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Defaulted Debts Settlement Fund, in cooperation with several UAE banks, has waived more than Dh834 million in interest accrued on loans owed by 2,339 low-income retirees across the country.