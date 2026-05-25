UAE President and Sultan of Oman exchange Eid Al Adha greetings in phone call

Leaders pray for prosperity and global peace in festive phone conversation
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings during a phone call on Monday, praying for continued prosperity and blessings for their two countries and peoples, and for security and prosperity across the world.
The two leaders also discussed the close ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to further strengthening relations.