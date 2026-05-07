GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

GCC condemns Iran’s ‘false allegations’ against UAE

Secretary-General says Tehran’s claims are provocative and threaten regional stability

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi
AFP

Abu Dhabi: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi has strongly condemned and rejected what he described as false and unacceptable allegations contained in a statement issued by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs against the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement issued in Riyadh, Al Budaiwi said these “misleading allegations” reflect “the escalatory and provocative approach pursued by Iran towards the countries of the region.” He added that Iran “has not only carried out reckless attacks targeting the territory of the United Arab Emirates, but has also continued its attempts to distort facts, in clear violation of international norms and laws.”

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Al Budaiwi stressed that the Iranian statement reflects “a clear insistence on fuelling tensions and undermining regional security and stability,” and reinforces what he described as a hostile approach that threatens the security of the region and the safety of its people.

He added that GCC states stand united with the UAE and support all measures it takes to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty, stressing that the security of the UAE is an integral part of the security of all GCC member states.

The UAE also condemned the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s statement, rejecting any allegations or threats targeting its sovereignty, national security or independent decision-making.

International relations are a sovereign matter: UAE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE’s international relations and defence partnerships are an exclusively sovereign matter, and no party has the right to use them as a pretext for threats, interference or incitement.

It added that any rhetoric involving direct or indirect threats to the country’s security, or to its civilian and vital facilities, or to citizens, residents and visitors, is unacceptable and violates the principles of good neighbourliness, international law and the United Nations Charter.

The ministry said the UAE reserves all its sovereign, legal, diplomatic and military rights in responding to any threat, allegation or hostile act. It added that attempts at pressure, accusations or the spread of false claims will not affect its positions or deter it from protecting its national interests and sovereignty.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Speaking at a high-level open debate of the United Nations Security Council on maritime security,UAE Minister said recent developments posed a serious threat to the safety of international shipping lanes and global trade.

UAE calls for reopening Hormuz, accountability for Iran

3m read
Flags of member-nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which groups Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

GCC leaders meet in Jeddah to discuss regional security

2m read
Among the directly impacted sectors are farmers and fishermen, leading to anticipated global shortages in the coming months

GCC states flag food supply risks, seek global response

2m read
US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) support blockade operations against Iran. Photo published on April 16, 2026.

More ships crossing Hormuz despite blockade: Tracker

3m read