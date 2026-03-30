For those less familiar with Telugu cinema, Vamshi Paidipally is one of the industry's most respected directors of big-budget, star-driven films. He made his debut with the Prabhas-starrer Munna and went on to direct Brindavanam with Jr NTR, and Yevadu featuring Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. His drama Maharshi earned him a National Film Award, and he most recently delivered the blockbuster Varisu with Tamil superstar Vijay.