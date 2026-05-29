Canada, Australia, or Germany? Gulf News, Y-Axis webinar on Sunday to shed light on permanent residency options

Webinar will highlight why residency planning has become relevant in today’s climate
As more professionals seek greater flexibility in an increasingly unpredictable world, interest in overseas residency options is rising steadily among UAE residents looking to expand their future opportunities.
Unlike second citizenship, which often involves longer timelines and more complex legal requirements, permanent residency can offer a practical pathway to living, working, or building a future in another country — while maintaining one’s current lifestyle and career.
These evolving global mobility trends will be the focus of Gulf News and Y-Axis’ upcoming webinar How to Get a Permanent Residency on Sunday, May 31.
The webinar will feature Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis Middle East, who will share insights into permanent residency programmes in Canada and Australia, skilled migration opportunities across Canada, Australia and Germany, as well as emerging residency pathways in Europe.
The session will break down current migration opportunities, explain how residency programmes work across different countries, and help attendees understand what realistic pathways are available today. It will also address common concerns around eligibility, timelines, application procedures, and long-term planning.
Title: How to Get a Permanent Residency
Date: May 31, Sunday
Time: 5pm-6.30pm
Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis Middle East, said the growing demand for residency planning reflects wider global concerns among professionals and entrepreneurs.
“Regional instability, access to different opportunities, concerns about returning home, the need for a back-up plan, and changing personal circumstances — all of these factors are driving the growing interest in permanent residency among professionals, not only in the UAE but across the world,” he said.
According to Khan, many applicants today are not necessarily looking to relocate immediately, but rather secure future flexibility for themselves and their families.
Attendees can expect practical, transparent insights into the realities of migration and residency planning.
“This webinar is a brilliant opportunity for professionals to hear the truth about migration,” said Khan.
“Are these programmes still open? Which countries are currently accepting applications? What is the realistic chance of success, compared to what some agents in different regions may be guaranteeing? What is the eligibility criteria? How soon can one actually get residency?
“And importantly, how can someone secure a residency while continuing with their current career and life, and simply keep it as a backup? These are some of the key things attendees will benefit from in this webinar.”