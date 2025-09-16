'Liquid glass': Apple rolls out iOS 26, how to download

Update represents the company's biggest visual and functional overhaul since iOS 7
Apple's iOS 26 has just begun rolling out, marking a pivotal moment in the iPhone ecosystem.
Announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2025 and officially released on September 15, this update represents the company's biggest visual and functional overhaul since iOS 7.
Users can download it via Settings > General > Software Update, though rollout may vary by region and device.
The Liquid Glass design extends across the Lock Screen, Home Screen, notifications, Control Center, and apps, featuring adaptive time displays, 3D spatial scenes, and smoother controls with layered toolbars.
Developers gain tools to integrate Liquid Glass into third-party apps, ensuring a cohesive, expressive look while preserving iOS's intuitive familiarity.
Early user feedback is mixed: some praise the delightful, modern aesthetic, while others find it divisive or resource-intensive on older hardware like the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Apple notes potential temporary battery impacts post-installation, advising users to monitor and update apps accordingly.
Beyond visuals, iOS 26 supercharges Apple Intelligence with smarter, on-device AI features.
The Phone app now includes call screening to filter unwanted calls and scammers, reducing distractions.
Messages gains polls, custom backgrounds, and enhanced group interactions for better connectivity.
Safari also gets improved privacy tools and tab management, while Shortcuts app expands automation options.
A standout addition is the all-new Apple Games app, a centralised hub for discovering, resuming, and sharing games with friends — potentially rivaling dedicated gaming platforms.
CarPlay gets a compact call view for safer driving, and Wallet, Maps, and Apple Music see refinements for seamless daily use.
AirPods users benefit from sleep-detection audio pausing, manual firmware updates, and Live Translation (in beta) for languages like English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish (on AirPods 4 ANC and Pro 2+ with compatible iPhones).
Hardware ties include 25W Qi 2.2 wireless charging support for iPhone 16 series and eSIM-only mandates in regions like the US, Canada, and Japan for iPhone 17 models launching September 19.
The Tips app now offers regular iOS 26-specific suggestions to maximise features.
Overall, iOS 26 elevates the iPhone experience with intelligence and elegance, though beta testers report minor bugs in early builds.
As adoption grows, expect refinements via point updates.
For gamers, creators, and everyday users, it's a fresh start — install at your own pace to avoid initial hiccups.
Compatible with iPhone 11 and later models, iOS 26 introduces a year-based naming scheme — skipping from iOS 18 to 26 for the 2025-2026 cycle — aligning with other platforms like iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox