DAMAC celebrates 20th anniversary of Dubai Ruler His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum accession with citywide tribute and spectacular drone shows

Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC Group, said: “On behalf of DAMAC Group, I applaud His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for two decades of visionary leadership that have made Dubai a global benchmark for ambition, opportunity and quality of life. He has led us with a vision that extends far beyond skylines and infrastructure, with leadership that has elevated lives, sparked opportunity and placed knowledge, excellence and innovation at the centre of national progress. Dubai’s journey from bold aspiration to global excellence reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s belief that when people are empowered to dream, build and learn, nations can redefine what is possible for generations to come.”