DAMAC celebrates 20th anniversary of Dubai Ruler His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum accession with citywide tribute and spectacular drone shows

Tributes across landmark DAMAC properties thank Dubai Ruler for his visionary leadership

Gulf News Report
On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the accession of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DAMAC Group has planned a citywide celebration, paying tribute to two decades of transformation, ambition and global excellence.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC Group, said: “On behalf of DAMAC Group, I applaud His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for two decades of visionary leadership that have made Dubai a global benchmark for ambition, opportunity and quality of life. He has led us with a vision that extends far beyond skylines and infrastructure, with leadership that has elevated lives, sparked opportunity and placed knowledge, excellence and innovation at the centre of national progress. Dubai’s journey from bold aspiration to global excellence reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s belief that when people are empowered to dream, build and learn, nations can redefine what is possible for generations to come.”

On January 4, the 20th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s accession, two spectacular drone shows organised by DAMAC will light up Dubai’s skyline in honour of the milestone. The drone shows take place at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) and other locations in Dubai at 6.45pm and 9.30pm.

DAMAC has celebratory banners displayed on its most iconic developments, including Safa One, DAMAC Tower by Paramount, DAMAC Lagoons, DAMAC Hills, DAMAC Hills 2, DAMAC Heights, and Cavalli Tower.

As one of Dubai’s leading private luxury real estate developers, DAMAC has grown alongside the city, delivering landmark residential, lifestyle and mixed-use developments reflecting the emirate’s ambition and global outlook. The anniversary celebrations underscore DAMAC’s continued commitment to contributing to Dubai’s vision for a future defined by innovation, excellence and bold ideas.

- In association with DAMAC

