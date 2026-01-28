GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed meets with Dubai Police Academy top achievers

Dubai Ruler commends Police Academy graduates for excellence in security leadership

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday received the top achievers of the Dubai Police Academy.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments, expressing pride in their achievements. He also praised the role of educational and security institutions in preparing national leaders capable of safeguarding security and reinforcing the rule of law.

