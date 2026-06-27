GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Ousmane Dembele hat-trick powers France past Norway at World Cup

French winger scores a sensational first-half hat-trick to ignite the Golden Boot race

Last updated:
AP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
France's forward Ousmane Dembele scores his team's third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match against Norway at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough on June 26, 2026.
France's forward Ousmane Dembele scores his team's third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match against Norway at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough on June 26, 2026.
AFP

Foxborough: Not so fast, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Ousmane Dembele has just entered the Golden Boot race.

Dembele scored a first-half hat trick, including one off a feed from Mbappe, to help France beat Norway 4-1 at the World Cup on Friday.

Dembele's goals came in the seventh, 20th and 32nd minutes. It was the first first-half hat trick at the World Cup since Russia forward Oleg Salenko scored three of his five goals in the opening 45 minutes against Cameroon at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"It is a unique moment," Dembele said. "But the most important was to finish first of the group in the group stage, and we are focused on the round of 32, which is the most important."

France, which won the World Cup in 2018 and lost in the final four years ago, had already secured its place in the knockout round before Friday's match. Norway was also assured of a spot in the round of 32 and ended up in second place in the group.

Desire Doue scored France's final goal in second-half injury time.

Dembele said changing their approach in the final group match was never a consideration. France has 10 goals through three games.

"We want to win all our matches, but we remain focused," Dembele said.

The fastest World Cup hat trick took only 7 minutes, 42 seconds. Hungary striker Laszlo Kiss, who had come on as a substitute, managed that feat late in the match against El Salvador at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

The quickest World Cup hat trick from the start of the match occurred at the 1954 tournament in Switzerland when Austria striker Erich Probst scored his three goals in the opening 24 minutes against Czechoslovakia.

Dembele, who won Ballon d'Or as Europe's top player in 2025 and has now scored four goals at this year's World Cup, left the game in the 65th minute. He was replaced by Bradley Barcola.

Thelo Aasgaard got Norway on the scoreboard after Dembele's second goal, finding the back of the net only 14 seconds after the restart. But Dembele added his third goal less than nine minutes later to push the lead back to two.

Dembele increased his international goal total to eight while Mbappe now has 16 goals and four assists in 17 World Cup matches. He scored two goals in each of France's wins over Senegal and Iraq.

Erling Haaland was among 10 regular starters absent from Norway's starting lineup, presumably to rest. The wholesale changes included Egil Selvik starting in goal in place of Orjan Nyland.

Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said resting so many players was an easy decision for him.

"The break that we had from the last game to this game was the shortest of any team. ... So it's a no-brainer," he said. "The fans around Norway and also in the arena would have like to see Erling. But that is not really the issue. We want to proceed as long as we can in the tournament."

The Norwegians will next face Ivory Coast in the round of 32 on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. France will play the same day against one of the eight best third-place finishers in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mbappe nearly got France on the scoreboard only 21 seconds into the game. He sprinted up the right side and sent a hard shot that hit the crossbar beyond the outstretched arm of Selvik.

Dembele was operating in space for his first goal when he took took a pass from Mbappe and blasted a right-footed shot across Selvik.

On the Paris Saint-Germain player's second goal, Dembele found space between three defenders at the top of the box and fired in a left-footer beyond Selvik's diving save attempt.

Norway had a chance to close the gap back to one goal in the 49th when France defender Theo Hernandez was whistled for tripping Oscar Bobb in the box. But Jorgen Strand Larsen's penalty shot toward the right corner was batted away by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Before the game, French fans in attendance displayed a banner reading "AVEC TOI DIDIER" (With you Didier), acknowledging France coach Didier Deschamps' mother, Ginette Deschamps, who died this week. The coach missed the match against Norway on Friday because he was in France with family, leaving assistant Guy Stephan in charge.

Stephan said Deschamps would rejoin the team for its next training session on Saturday.

Related Topics:
FIFA World Cup

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Senegal's midfielder #26 Pape Gueye scores his team's fouth goal during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match against Iraq at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto on June 26, 2026.

Senegal beat Iraq 5-0, keep knockout hopes alive

19m ago2m read
Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Ronaldo has silenced the critics in emphatic fashion

2m read
We are two weeks into this World Cup and the top scorers are putting up numbers that do not look normal.

Messi, Mbappe and Haaland chasing history

5m read
John McGinn of Scotland scores his team's first goal past Johny Placide of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Scotland edge Haiti for first World Cup win since 1990

2m read