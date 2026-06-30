'They were trained in top academies; we come from the red earth': Alfaro after Paraguay knock out Germany

From barefoot pitches to World Cup glory, Paraguay’s grit topples German giants
We have our first major surprise result of the World Cup 2026. But was it really a shock?
Paraguay are through to the FIFA World Cup round of 16 after producing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by knocking out four time champions Germany on penalties. While the players deserve immense credit, much of the praise belongs to head coach Gustavo Alfaro, whose tactical masterclass once again proved why he is one of South America's most underrated managers.
Alfaro, who is from Argentina has built a Paraguay side that knows exactly what it is. They do not try to dominate possession or play expansive football against stronger opponents. Instead, they stay compact in a disciplined 4 4 2 shape, defend with incredible organisation and patience, and wait for the right moment to strike. That approach frustrated Germany throughout the contest before Paraguay eventually prevailed in the shootout.
It is even more impressive considering Paraguay were without two important players in Omar Alderete and Diego Gómez. Yet the replacements stepped in seamlessly, showing the same discipline, work rate and determination that have become the team's identity under Alfaro.
This is not a one off either. Alfaro guided Paraguay to famous victories over both Argentina and Brazil during World Cup qualifying, helping La Albirroja qualify for their first FIFA World Cup in 16 years. He has now masterminded another historic result by eliminating Germany. Paraguay also became the first nation to beat Germany in a World Cup penalty shootout.
After the match, Alfaro revealed the emotional message he gave his players before kick off.
"I told them in the dressing room: 'I want to see 26 warriors sing the anthem and leave the field as legends.' And that's exactly what they did. We have thousands of flaws, but we have a heart that never gives up."
He then spoke passionately about what representing Paraguay means.
"They were trained in top tier academies. We come from the red earth. Our jersey represents the stripes of that red earth, playing barefoot on that soil, with the sacrifice of our parents.""We come from those places, and we don't win because of that, but we don't deny our origins because it's what defines us as a national team."
Paraguay's World Cup campaign did not begin smoothly. They were comprehensively outplayed by the United States in their opening match, but instead of dwelling on the defeat, they accepted it, learned from it and responded in remarkable fashion.
Their run should also serve as a reminder not to underestimate South American football. Many of these nations do not enjoy the same financial resources, infrastructure or depth of talent as Europe's super powers, but they make up for it with resilience, tactical discipline and an unwavering belief that they can compete with anyone.
For Germany, this result had been coming. Their defeat to Ecuador and even their win over Ivory Coast raised serious concerns about their performances.