GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Paraguay eye 'life-changing' Germany World Cup upset

Paraguay ride resilience and belief into daunting World Cup clash in Boston

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Paraguay defeated Turkey 1-0 in their World Cup Group D match. Matías Galarza scored the only goal just 65 seconds into the game. During the match, the referee's watch fell off during the Paraguay vs. Turkey match. Paraguayan midfielder Matías Galarza casually picked it up, looked around to make sure no one noticed, and even slipped it onto his own wrist for a few seconds. A moment later, he handed it back to the referee with a smile, joking that he should keep a closer eye on it. Football never fails to deliver these hilarious moments.
Paraguay defeated Turkey 1-0 in their World Cup Group D match. Matías Galarza scored the only goal just 65 seconds into the game. During the match, the referee's watch fell off during the Paraguay vs. Turkey match. Paraguayan midfielder Matías Galarza casually picked it up, looked around to make sure no one noticed, and even slipped it onto his own wrist for a few seconds. A moment later, he handed it back to the referee with a smile, joking that he should keep a closer eye on it. Football never fails to deliver these hilarious moments.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro told his players to grasp the opportunity of a lifetime as they aim to knock out Germany in a seismic World Cup shock on Monday.

The South Americans bounced back from losing 4-1 to co-hosts the United States in their opening game to progress beyond the group stages at a World Cup for the first time since 2002 as one of the best third-placed sides.

Four-time winners Germany won Group E but were beaten by Ecuador in their last outing and were also far from convincing in securing a late win over the Ivory Coast.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here

"They are candidates to win the World Cup, but we will give everything on the pitch and this is a very good, very nice challenge," said Alfaro at his pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Argentine Alfaro took over after a disastrous 2024 Copa America when Paraguay lost all three group games.

He praised his players' ability to battle back from adversity and believes they have already met their goal just by making it to the knockout stages. 

As one of the third-placed sides to progress, Paraguay had to wait for a couple of days after their last match, a 0-0 draw against Australia, to see if they would progress and where their round of 32 game would be.

"We only came late last night. It's not the ideal time to prepare a match against Germany, but I really trust this team as a group and their response when faced with adversity," added Alfaro.

"I told the players this is our first World Cup. You can take it in different ways but for me we have to recognise the achievements in what we have done to make it here.

"I've learned that only the chosen ones go to the World Cup, only a handful of people, and if you take advantage of the experience that a World Cup can give you, this improves your life."

The winners of the clash in Boston face the daunting prospect of running into an in-form France should Les Bleus beat Sweden.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Diogo Costa #1 of Portugal makes a save during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match against Colombia at Miami Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Colombia top group after holding Portugal to draw

3m read
Ghana supporters cheer after a draw in the 2026 World Cup Group L football match between England and Ghana at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough on June 23, 2026.

England left frustrated by Ghana in World Cup draw

3m read
May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations, says Iran football team after draw with Belgium at the Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo credit: FIFA

US eases travel curbs on Iran World Cup team

1m read
Graham Potter, Head Coach of Sweden, speaks to players at the hydration break during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Sweden at Houston Stadium on June 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Why fans are frustrated by World Cup hydration breaks

4m read