Paraguay eye 'life-changing' Germany World Cup upset

Paraguay defeated Turkey 1-0 in their World Cup Group D match. Matías Galarza scored the only goal just 65 seconds into the game. During the match, the referee's watch fell off during the Paraguay vs. Turkey match. Paraguayan midfielder Matías Galarza casually picked it up, looked around to make sure no one noticed, and even slipped it onto his own wrist for a few seconds. A moment later, he handed it back to the referee with a smile, joking that he should keep a closer eye on it. Football never fails to deliver these hilarious moments.