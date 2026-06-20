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Paraguay save World Cup skins with win over eliminated Turkey

Matias Galarza scores winner despite Miguel Almiron's red card

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AFP
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Matias Galarza of Paraguay shoots to score his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between Türkiye and Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
Matias Galarza of Paraguay shoots to score his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between Türkiye and Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
AFP

Ten-man Paraguay beat Turkey 1-0 at the World Cup on Friday, a result that kept their hopes alive and also guaranteed that co-hosts the USA win Group D.

Turkey's defeat means they become the second team after Haiti to be eliminated from contention.

Matias Galarza scored the only goal in a game that featured the first sending off in World Cup history for a player covering their mouth during an on-field confrontation, for Miguel Almiron.

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Galarza's low, long-range shot evaded Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir after just 63 seconds.

Former Newcastle forward Almiron was given his marching orders in first-half stoppage time after covering his mouth while he appeared to direct a comment at Turkey's Mert Muldur.

In a scrappy match, Deniz Gul had a golden chance to equalize in the 88th minute when Paraguay 'keeper Orlando Gill could only parry a shot, but he stabbed his shot wide of the goal.

Merih Demiral glanced a header wide in the dying seconds and was almost in tears afterwards as the Turkey players slumped to the turf in bitter disappointment.

Related Topics:
FIFA World Cup

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