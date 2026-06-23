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World Cup 2026: Jordan eliminated after heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Algeria

The win gives Algeria hope of progressing to the knockout round if they can beat Austria

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AFP
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Players of Algeria react after the World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif.,
Players of Algeria react after the World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif.,
AP

Santa Clara, California: Algeria came behind to beat Jordan 2-1 in a World Cup Group J game on Monday, eliminating the Asian debutants from the tournament.

Amine Gouiri equalized Nizar al-Rashdan's opening goal before Nadhir Benbouali scored Algeria's winner in the 82nd minute in Santa Clara.

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The win gives Algeria hope of progressing to the knockout round if they can beat Austria in Kansas City on Saturday.

Austria lost 2-0 to Argentina earlier on Monday, leaving the South Americans top of Group J on six points.

The Austrians and Algeria have three points each.

Jordan face Argentina in Arlington, Texas on Saturday in their farewell to the tournament.

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