FIFA chief condemns Paraguayan senator's racist abuse of Mbappe

Infantino denounces Paraguayan senator’s racist tirade at Mbappe
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday he "unequivocally condemns" the racist abuse directed at France forward Kylian Mbappe by a Paraguayan politician.
Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla had attacked Mbappe online after her country was eliminated from the World Cup in a bad-tempered 1-0 defeat by France.
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday issued a strong condemnation of the racist abuse directed at France captain Kylian Mbappé by a Paraguayan senator following France's victory over Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup, calling for zero tolerance toward discrimination in football.
"I unequivocally condemn the racist abuse directed at Kylian Mbappé," Infantino said in a statement.
"There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination in football or in society. FIFA stands in full solidarity with Kylian."
The controversy erupted after France's 1-0 Round of 16 victory over Paraguay, in which Mbappé scored the winning penalty.
Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla subsequently posted a series of racist comments on social media targeting the French star's African heritage, nationality and appearance, triggering widespread condemnation in both countries.
Mbappé responded directly on social media, calling Amarilla "a despicable woman" who was "unworthy" of holding public office.
"You do not represent Paraguay," Mbappé wrote, praising the Paraguayan national team while accusing the senator of overshadowing its historic World Cup run with "uninhibited racism."
He added that he would never allow people like her "to spread hatred and racism throughout the world."
The incident prompted swift diplomatic and sporting responses.
The French Football Federation announced it would file a criminal complaint against Amarilla, describing her remarks as criminal and incompatible with the values of French football.
Paraguay's government also distanced itself from the senator's statements, saying they reflected her personal views and not those of the country or its people.
In an official statement, the government reaffirmed its commitment to combating racism, xenophobia and discrimination.
French President Emmanuel Macron voiced support for Mbappé, while the Élysée Palace said Paraguay's president had personally communicated his condemnation of the racist remarks to France.
The episode has overshadowed Paraguay's impressive World Cup campaign and reignited debate over racism in football, an issue FIFA has pledged to tackle through tougher sanctions, education campaigns and disciplinary measures.
Under FIFA's updated anti-discrimination framework, member associations, clubs, players and officials can face severe sporting and disciplinary penalties for racist conduct, including fines, stadium closures, point deductions and suspensions.
France, meanwhile, advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals, where Mbappé and Les Bleus will face Morocco as they continue their bid for another world title.