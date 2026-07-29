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Aftermath of deadly US-Saudi strikes on Iraq captured on camera

The strikes have intensified regional tensions as security concerns continue to grow

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dubai: Video footage shows the aftermath of US-Saudi airstrikes on bases belonging to Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Diyala province and other locations across the country. The PMF, an alliance of former paramilitary groups now integrated into Iraq's armed forces, said at least 20 of its fighters were killed and 32 others wounded in strikes targeting bases across seven provinces. The United States and Saudi Arabia said the operation targeted Iran-backed militant groups in response to attacks on US military personnel and Saudi oil facilities.

The strikes have intensified regional tensions as security concerns continue to grow. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al Zaidi has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to assess the impact of the attacks and discuss the country's response following the coordinated airstrikes.

Video: AFP

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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