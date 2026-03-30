'Dhurandhar will be remembered like Sholay': Filmmaker Priyadarshan as film hits 13.6 billion worldwide

The filmmaker added that Aditya Dhar 'broke' the theory of Bollywood
In a recent assessment of the current cinematic landscape, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan shared his perspective on the impact of Aditya Dhar’s latest work, Dhurandhar, which released in two parts and have accumulated over Rs 24 billion together. The director, known for his extensive contributions to Indian cinema, suggested that Dhurandhar represents a significant shift in the industry's traditional storytelling approach.
Priyadarshan focused on how the film has challenged established norms within the Hindi film industry. He noted that the project moves away from long-standing creative formulas that have historically defined major releases.
“I loved the film. He (Aditya) broke the complete theory of Bollywood and Indian cinema. People said films should be shot this way and that way. He broke everything and succeeded," Priyadarshan remarked to Hindustan Times, pointing to the director's departure from conventional narrative structures.
The first Dhurandhar crossed over Rs 1300 crore at the box office, and the second one has crossed Rs 1365 crore in 11 days. While the film continues its run at the box office, Priyadarshan placed its long-term relevance alongside some of the most influential films in Indian film history. He suggested that the impact of the movie would be cited for years to come, much like the landmark films of the 1970s. “That revolution he created is historic. Now he can sleep. He will be remembered like (the makers of) Sholay," he said.