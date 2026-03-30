'Dhurandhar will be remembered like Sholay': Filmmaker Priyadarshan as film hits 13.6 billion worldwide

The first Dhurandhar crossed over Rs 1300 crore at the box office, and the second one has crossed Rs 1365 crore in 11 days. While the film continues its run at the box office, Priyadarshan placed its long-term relevance alongside some of the most influential films in Indian film history. He suggested that the impact of the movie would be cited for years to come, much like the landmark films of the 1970s. “That revolution he created is historic. Now he can sleep. He will be remembered like (the makers of) Sholay," he said.