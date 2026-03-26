The young actress, whose compelling turn in the spy thriller has won hearts, is proving she’s far from a one-hit wonder. In Dhurandhar franchise, she played Ranveer Singh’s feisty on-screen girlfriend, only to evolve into the wife we rooted for, navigating love, heartbreak, and drama with grace. Her turn as a wealthy politician’s daughter who defies tradition and chooses love over privilege has also won critics over.

For fans, it’s a delicious tease, and for Sara, it’s just another step in a career that’s already proving she’s a force to be reckoned with. Keep your eyes peeled as this is one collaboration you won’t want to miss.

It’s still very much a waiting game. But one thing is clear: Sara Arjun is not just riding her Dhurandhar wave alone. Whether this Tiger Baby venture turns out to be a film, series, or something totally unexpected, one thing is certain: it’s going to be impossible to ignore.

The rumours of their new film began when behind-the-scenes glimpses from a recent shoot surfaced online. Around the same time, Zoya Akhtar posted a cryptic note about a manuscript, leaving fans speculating whether it’s tied to this mysterious project. And while the details remain closely guarded, the pairing has already got everyone talking.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.