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Aamir Khan hails Dhurandhar 2 as film storms past Rs 10 billion worldwide: 'I hear only praises...'

The sequel has outpaced blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan praised the spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan praised the spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar.
AFP-SUJIT JAISWAL

Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to roar at the box office. Since its debut on March 19, the spy thriller has been on a relentless record-breaking spree, officially crossing the Rs 1000 crore milestone at the worldwide box office.

The sequel has outpaced blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR in its first week but has also earned a rare standing ovation from the industry. Social media has been abuzz with praise from the likes of Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Allu Arjun, and Rajinikanth. Now, Aamir Khan has added his voice to the chorus of appreciation.

Aamir Khan’s best wishes for team Dhurandhar

While attending the second day of the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, Aamir admitted he is yet to catch the film but is well aware of the massive waves it’s making.

“I have not seen the film yet. But I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team,” Aamir shared.

Aamir also talked about his latest hit, Sitaare Zameen Par. Speaking about the film's presence at the debut edition of the Delhi festival, he noted:

"It's a real pleasure that our film Sitaare Zameen Par is being screened at the Delhi Film Festival. And I think this is the first year of the festival? First time, yeah. And I'm really happy that our film is being screened here. It's a film that Prasanna has directed and both of us are very happy and proud of the film and what it says. And it gives us an opportunity to interact with audiences over here, which I think mostly are young films."

The Dhurandhar success

The sequel picks up the mantle from the 2025 blockbuster, and dives deep into the gritty origin story of Ranveer Singh's character in the film. With a cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, the franchise is continuing to mint money. While the original film is remarkably still playing in some theaters three months after its release (boasting a total of Rs 13,000 million), the sequel is currently on track to eclipse those figures.

The IFFD, organized by the DTTDC, continues in New Delhi through March 31, serving as a massive platform for both commercial blockbusters and meaningful cinema like Aamir's latest venture.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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