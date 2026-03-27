"It's a real pleasure that our film Sitaare Zameen Par is being screened at the Delhi Film Festival. And I think this is the first year of the festival? First time, yeah. And I'm really happy that our film is being screened here. It's a film that Prasanna has directed and both of us are very happy and proud of the film and what it says. And it gives us an opportunity to interact with audiences over here, which I think mostly are young films."