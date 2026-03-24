Aamir Khan tears up over 'traumatic' Laal Singh Chaddha failure: 'I thought it would easily make Rs 3 billion'

He compared the film to his 2018 flop, Thugs of Hindostan, which had also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. He said that he wasn't surprised by the failure at the time, because he didn't like it. "So, the audience and I were on the same side. Though I was sad because so much effort was put into it. Adi (Aditya Chopra) had put in so much money. He’s a great producer. He’d done so much for the film. And of course, we were all disappointed. But it was like an accident I could see happening in slow motion. But with Laal Singh Chaddha, I thought it’s a very nice film. It’s still a very good film,” Aamir confessed.