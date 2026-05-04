Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s exit from OPEC and OPEC+ gives the country greater freedom to produce what its industries require, while allowing it to plan more directly around domestic manufacturing needs and global market demand, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said at the Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC and its group companies, he added, have played a central role in enabling the UAE’s industrial sector through products across the oil and gas value chain, and that flexibility will become more important as the country expands its manufacturing base.

“What does this decision do to the materials that our industries need here in the UAE, we will have a sense of freedom to produce what we require without joining any group, and that will give us a sense of planning, a sense of decision making when it comes to prioritising our products that goes to the different industries,” Al Mazrouei said.

The comments mark one of the clearest public explanations yet of how the UAE sees its post-OPEC role, with the Minister linking the decision to greater production flexibility, stronger industrial planning and the need to support partners that have invested in the country.

The point is significant for consumers and businesses because strategic reserves act as a buffer during crises. When those reserves fall, governments and energy companies eventually need to rebuild them, adding demand for crude and products even when day-to-day consumption is already rising.

“That's why it's so important for countries like the United States, all of us here in the Gulf, that this strait is kept open without possibility that Iran is coming and or the Revolutionary Guard coming and blocking it again after time,” he said.

Al Mazrouei said the priority now is to ensure ships can move freely through key waterways, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining the central concern because of the volume of energy and trade that passes through it.

“The shock in the market is something that is impacting the poor nations. The shock in the energy is impacting the consumers, and it's not just something that's impacting the Gulf states or us in the UAE,” he said.

“Everyone realised that UAE will be as well, and as we said, a responsible producer. We're not new to this market. We understand that we will always be acting responsibly, and we will be as an individual producer, hopefully an enabler for growth,” he stated.

“We are a responsible producer, and we have investors here. We're dealing with many of the world class industrial countries that are dependent on us, and we owe it to those partners who elected to invest the UAE to produce what the world requires, without restrictions, with collaboration, of course, with all other producers,” he explained.

“The future is going to be more prosperous for us. We look forward to grow our industrial base, to become something that the whole world will need more,” he said.

“ADNOC and its group of companies have been instrumental in enabling the industrial sector through the world class products, throughout the value chain of oil and gas, that has been instrumental in getting us to where we are today,” he said.

“We will need more production when those who are responsible producers, they will gauge. They will not flood the market. They will produce wisely to ensure that we are taking care of those two things,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.