"She was a very religious person. She would pray from 5pm to 8pm, and also for hours in the morning. Her wish was granted, but it was so soon which is what we are struggling to accept. We were in the process of getting a residence visa for her. We haven't had enough of her. Our children were so attached to her. She learned swimming here: my second daughter taught her. Our next mission was to teach her cycling. We used to go out with her often and made so many memories,” Sobi recalled.