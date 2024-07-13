Cairo: Kuwaiti police arrested an ex-convict who posed as a policeman and robbed expatriates. The suspect was arrested in Al Ahmadi governorate, south of Kuwait City, after an expatriate had lodged a legal complaint with police saying he had been forcibly robbed by a person posing as a policeman while on his way home one evening.

The complainant described the suspect and his car. Days later, a car fitting the provided description was monitored. Its driver was caught while trying to rob another expatriate.

Now in police's hands, the suspect was recognised by the complainant. The offender, moreover, admitted to having a criminal record.

Surge in fraud cases

Nearly 10,000 fraud and swindling cases have been heard by courts in Kuwait over the past three years, according to a recent media report.

The number of fraud cases in the country has gone up despite repeated official warnings to citizens and expatriates to be on guard against potential fraudsters and their innovative tricks, Al Qabas newspaper quoted what it termed as a well-informed source as saying.