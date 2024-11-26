NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: Fast bowlers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales took West Indies to the brink of victory in the first Test in Antigua on Monday, taking three wickets each to reduce Bangladesh to 109-7 in their second innings when bad light put an end to the fourth day.

Chasing 334 to win the match, Bangladesh will go into Tuesday's final day still 225 runs short of victory and with just three wickets in hand.

After bowling the home side out for 152 in their second innings, Bangladesh made the worst possible start to their chase when Roach bowled opener Zakir Hasan off an inside edge with the fifth ball of the innings.

Fellow opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy then edged Seales to Justin Greaves at third slip before Roach snapped Shahadat Hossain and Mominul Haque in quick succession to leave Bangladesh reeling at 23-4.

Litton Das led a mini-recovery but when he fell to Shamar Joseph, who saw four catches go down off his bowling, for 22, the visitors were in deep trouble at 59-5.

Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz went on the counter-attack with a 46-ball 45 before edging Seales to Joshua Da Silva behind the stumps. In his next over, Seales bowled Taijul Islam to end the day with 3-31. Roach had 3-20.

Earlier, Bangladesh threw an early surprise by declaring their first innings at their overnight total of 269-9, even though they still trailed by 181 runs.

The West Indies responded by going after quick runs to build on their lead. It did not go quite according to plan as they were skittled for 152, Alick Athanaze top-scoring with 42.