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Pakistan lodge complaint over LBW review in third ODI against Bangladesh

The hosts won the match by 11 runs eventually to win the ODI series 2-1

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Bangladesh’s cricketers and support staff pose with the tournament trophy after the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 15, 2026.
Bangladesh’s cricketers and support staff pose with the tournament trophy after the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 15, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have filed a complaint with match referee Neeyamur Rashid over an on-field decision by umpire Kumar Dharmasena during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday.

According to the PCB, Bangladesh opted for an LBW review only after a replay of the delivery had appeared on the stadium’s big screen. The incident occurred on the penultimate ball of an over bowled by Rishad Hossain, when Pakistan required 12 runs from two deliveries. Hossain bowled a flighted ball on leg stump that spun away from Shaheen Afridi toward the leg side. The on-field umpire initially signalled a wide. However, Bangladesh chose to review the decision for LBW, even though the ball appeared to be well away from the stumps.

When the replay was shown on the big screen, it revealed that the ball had made contact with Afridi’s bat. As a result, the on-field decision was overturned and the wide call was removed.

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Afridi reacted with frustration as the equation shifted to 12 runs required from the final ball. On that last delivery, he was stumped while swinging aggressively. Bangladesh went on to win the match by 11 runs, sealing the ODI series 2—1.

Pakistan have argued that the correct protocols were not followed. The PCB claims the big screen replay may have provided Bangladesh with information suggesting the ball had touched the bat. They also questioned whether the review was taken within the permitted 15-second window, noting that no timer was visible in the broadcast to confirm the timing.

Although Bangladesh ultimately lost the review, the overturned wide left Pakistan needing 12 from a single ball, which proved decisive in the match outcome.

This marks the second controversial incident involving Pakistan in consecutive matches. In the second ODI, Salman Ali Agha was run out after being caught outside his crease while attempting to return the ball to Miraz. The incident led to a heated exchange, with Agha throwing his bat and gloves in frustration. He was subsequently handed a demerit point and fined 50 per cent of his match fee, while Miraz received a 20 per cent fine.

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cricketPakistanBangladesh

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