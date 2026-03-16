According to the PCB, Bangladesh opted for an LBW review only after a replay of the delivery had appeared on the stadium’s big screen. The incident occurred on the penultimate ball of an over bowled by Rishad Hossain, when Pakistan required 12 runs from two deliveries. Hossain bowled a flighted ball on leg stump that spun away from Shaheen Afridi toward the leg side. The on-field umpire initially signalled a wide. However, Bangladesh chose to review the decision for LBW, even though the ball appeared to be well away from the stumps.