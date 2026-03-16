Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium gets nod to host IPL matches

Karnataka government had formed an expert committee to inspect the stadium
Dubai: It’s good news for Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans as the Karnataka government granted final approval for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host matches in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.
The decision ends months of uncertainty surrounding the venue following the tragic stampede that took place during celebrations after RCB’s maiden IPL title triumph earlier this year.
In response to the incident, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) carried out several upgrades and safety improvements at the stadium. Renovation work included installing new entry gates, widening existing ones, constructing additional walkways, and creating dedicated entry and exit routes for emergency situations.
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The clearance was granted after a meeting chaired by Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwar along with an expert committee appointed by the state government. Representatives from the KSCA, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and event management company DNA Entertainment Networks were also present.
“We are pleased to inform that a meeting was held earlier today at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Home Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G. Parameshwar, with the Expert Committee and representatives of KSCA, RCB and DNA. During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,” the KSCA stated in a media release.
“Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” added the release.
The 19th season of the IPL will begin on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match at the Bengaluru stadium. The venue will also host the tournament’s opening ceremony.
During the 2026 campaign, RCB will play five of their seven home games at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The remaining two matches are scheduled to be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.