How Piece of You’s UAE Pride Collection became a symbol of unity

A heartfelt reflection of residents’ gratitude for opportunities, stability, & community
In a country as extraordinary as the United Arab Emirates, some creations go beyond fashion - they become emotion, identity, and a tribute to belonging. That is exactly what happened with the UAE Pride Collection by Dubai-based fine jewellery brand Piece of You.
What began as a heartfelt tribute to the nation quickly became something much bigger. The collection, inspired by the UAE’s heritage, values, and remarkable journey, has resonated deeply with people from all walks of life.
Featuring elegant 18K gold and diamond designs inspired by the UAE map and national symbolism, the pieces have gone viral not simply because they are beautiful, but because they mean something.
Piece of You’s UAE Pride Collection is currently featured as a dedicated collection on the brand’s website, with multiple UAE-inspired necklaces and bracelets in 18K gold and diamonds.
For founder Amreen Iqbal, the response has been both humbling and emotional.
“In the UAE, we do not just coexist - we belong together,” she says. “To see a jewellery collection bring together people from over 200 nationalities, all united by their love and gratitude for this country, has been one of the greatest honours of my journey.”
That is the true power of the collection. It has become more than jewellery; it has become a symbol of how the UAE touches lives across cultures, generations, and backgrounds. In a nation where communities from around the world live side by side, the collection has sparked a deeply shared sentiment: pride in calling the UAE home.
The emotional appeal of UAE-inspired jewellery is also reflected in the wider conversation around the collection, with Piece of You highlighting how residents increasingly seek pieces that represent identity, heritage, and appreciation for the country they call home.
At its heart, the UAE Pride Collection is a love letter to a nation built on vision, tolerance, safety, ambition, and unity. It reflects the immense gratitude so many residents feel for the opportunities, stability, and sense of community that the UAE has given them.
It is also a tribute to the leadership of the UAE - a leadership that continues to inspire not only through progress and innovation, but through compassion, wisdom, and a relentless commitment to the people who call this nation home.
“To live under the leadership of the UAE is a privilege,” says Iqbal. “This country has given so many of us safety, opportunity, and hope. Creating this collection was my way of saying thank you - from the heart.”
In the end, the UAE Pride Collection is not just about wearing gold. It is about wearing gratitude. It is about carrying a piece of the Emirates close to your heart - and proudly so.