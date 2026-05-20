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UAE National Orchestra launches Tashyeed programme to train next generation of Emirati musicians

The 13-month part-time program will train 17 Emirati musicians through mentorship

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Dr Mahmoud Said, Learning Programs Lead at the UAE, National Orchestra, Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra (centre) Participant Nada Alaydaroos
Dr Mahmoud Said, Learning Programs Lead at the UAE, National Orchestra, Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra (centre) Participant Nada Alaydaroos

The UAE National Orchestra has launched Tashyeed, its first dedicated programme aimed at developing Emirati orchestral musicians and building a long-term pipeline of home-grown musical talent in the UAE.

Announced in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the 13-month part-time programme will train 17 Emirati musicians through structured mentorship, rehearsal participation and specialist workshops within a professional orchestral setting.

Derived from the Arabic word تشييد, meaning “to build” or “to elevate”, Tashyeed reflects the orchestra’s ambition to shape the next generation of Emirati performers while strengthening the UAE’s wider cultural landscape.

“At the heart of a national orchestra are the people who bring it to life, and creating opportunities for Emirati musicians is central to what we are building,” Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said during the launch.

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“Through Tashyeed, they are developing within a real orchestral environment and gaining a clear understanding of what that level demands. Over time, this supports the continued growth of the Orchestra and contributes to the UAE’s musical future through its own talent,” she added.

Unlike traditional music training programmes, Tashyeed integrates participants directly into rehearsals and performance settings, giving them hands-on exposure to the standards and discipline of professional orchestral life.

The cohort was selected through a focused evaluation process and represents musicians from diverse backgrounds and age groups. Participants play a range of instruments including the oud, qanun, strings and percussion, blending Arabic musical heritage with Western orchestral traditions.

The programme is divided into three progressive semesters, with weekly sessions combining individual instruction, ensemble work and rehearsal integration.

Dr Mahmoud Said, Learning Programs Lead at the UAE National Orchestra, said the initiative was designed to provide both technical training and practical experience.

“By combining focused training with real exposure to rehearsals and performance environments, the programme supports musicians in developing the discipline, awareness and adaptability needed at a professional level,” he said.

Tashyeed also marks the first pillar of the orchestra’s wider learning and community mandate, which will later expand into school outreach programmes, composer development initiatives and international collaborations.

Participant Nada Alaydaroos described the programme as an important opportunity for Emirati musicians to strengthen their artistic and professional skills while contributing to the continued growth of orchestral music in the UAE.

The programme will culminate in a graduation concert presented in collaboration with the UAE National Orchestra.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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