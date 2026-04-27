UAE Philharmonic hailed 'Orchestra of the Future' at BraVo 2026

Orchestra unites diverse nationalities in one shared artistic space
Moscow: The historic stage of the Bolshoi Theatre hosted the VIII International Music Award BraVo 2026, one of the largest global cultural events, often referred to as the ‘Grammy of the East.’
The ceremony brought together leading artists from more than 11 countries (including from the Middle East), reaffirming its role as a major platform for international cultural dialogue.
A special moment and a major highlight for the UAE cultural scene, as Nicolas Mann, Chief Conductor of the UAE Philharmonic Orchestra, was awarded the title “Conductor of the Year.”
This recognition not only marked a significant personal achievement, but also brought the UAE Philharmonic Orchestra into the spotlight of the international ceremony, explaining its presence on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.
During the ceremony, the hosts introduced the UAE Philharmonic Orchestra as the ‘Orchestra of the Future,’ and also described it as an ‘ideal global community,’ a living example of how musicians of diverse nationalities can unite within a single artistic space, where music serves as a universal language.
The emotional climax of the ceremony came with the final performance of the gala concert, conducted by Nicolas Mann. Taking the podium of the Bolshoi Theatre, the maestro made a speech stressing the point that for him it was important to transfer his experience and love for music to the youngest generations.
Then Mann led the closing piece together with a Bolshoi Theatre opera diva, Agunda Kulaeva, delivering a powerful finale that symbolically concluded the international program of the awards. During the final piece, all laureates from more than 10 countries came out onto the stage as a symbol of cultural unity.
In the previous couple of years, the title of ‘Conductor of the Year’ has been associated with outstanding figures of the global classical scene, including Valery Gergiev, Vladimir Fedoseyev, and Teodor Currentzis, among other internationally acclaimed maestros.
Among its laureates and participants are legendary artists such as José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, as well as internationally recognised figures, including John Travolta, Sophie Loren, etc.
Also, this year, the award for ‘Classical Composition in Contemporary Performance’ was presented to renowned pianist Denis Matsuev, who has performed multiple times at the Dubai Opera, further strengthening cultural ties between international stages.
Among other major 2026 honorees, Aida Garifullina was recognized as a ‘World Star,’ while Ildar Abdrazakov received the award for Best Male Vocal Performance, who was also a laureate of the Grammy Award.
The global reach of the award was further highlighted by winners in the category Partner's Country representing the Gulf and Middle East region, including Marwan Fagi (Tenor - Saudi Arabia), Mohamed Saleh (Oboe - Egypt), and Rony Barrak (Darbuka - Lebanon), underscoring the unique international diversity that defines the BraVo platform.
The BraVo International Music Award, established in 2018, is held annually at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow and brings together leading performers from across the world.