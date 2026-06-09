MANN-FILTER marks 85 years of innovation, sustainability and filtration excellence

From its local origins in Ludwigsburg, Germany, MANN-FILTER grew into an international premium brand that has expanded worldwide since the 1960s and is now regarded as one of the strongest players in the global, independent aftermarket. “For a brand, 85 years is more than a milestone – it is proof of its ability to adapt, stay relevant, and continue creating value over time. MANN-FILTER’s journey truly reflects the balance between heritage and progress.” says Azhar Jaleel, Head of Marketing – Middle East, Africa, India and Turkiye.