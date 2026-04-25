Honouring those who protect the UAE - through music

How the UAE National Orchestra paid tribute to courage, service and quiet strength
When a nation faces a threat, it is tested not only in its defences but also in its character. In recent weeks, the UAE has shown both. Faced with unprovoked missile and drone attacks against its territory, the country’s armed forces have responded with capability, precision and composure. The interceptions witnessed across the country’s skies are not a sign of vulnerability. They are a declaration of strength.
Behind that strength are the men and women who serve every day, steadily, professionally, and without expectation of recognition. While the rest of the country has continued to work, to build, to move forward, they have stood at the front, holding the line. Life here has not stopped. In many ways, that is precisely the point. The country continues because they do not.
For the UAE National Orchestra, the question was not whether to respond to that service. It was how.
I have spent my life in and around the creative industries, in culture, in media, in spaces where feeling is given form. I have seen how art can carry what words alone often cannot. I believe that in moments when emotions run deep and language feels insufficient, art has a responsibility. Through the UAE National Orchestra, this is how we chose to respond.
The UAE is home to people from many cultures and nationalities, and what unites them is not a single origin but a shared experience: of stability, of safety, of being able to build a life here. That sense of belonging runs deep, and it is what drives the gratitude felt towards those who protect it. We felt it was important that this tribute could be understood and experienced by everyone who calls this country home.
That is why the words at the heart of this piece were not only performed but also translated, allowing audiences from different backgrounds to connect with them. What we have seen in response is that this message resonates far beyond language. It has been received with a shared sense of appreciation across communities and across nationalities.
That reflection led us to “Rijaal Wallah Rijaal” (Men, by God, Truly Men), a poem written by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The poem honours those who dedicate themselves to protecting the nation. Its words carry dignity, speaking directly to the values of courage, service and commitment that define those who safeguard this country.
Our task as musicians was to translate that meaning into sound.
The original composition, by Mohamed Al Ahmed, draws deeply on the traditional Emirati “Al Azzi’s” musical traditions. Ahmed El Mougy reinterpreted it as a full orchestral arrangement, bringing together the orchestra’s 70 musicians and 30 choir members. The piece opens with the choir alone, establishing the rhythmic and vocal foundation with a directness that feels almost like a pledge. The orchestra enters gradually, the sound expanding and deepening as the poem unfolds. Then, near the close, soprano voices enter. What they bring is not triumph; it is something quieter. A moment of reflection that lingers long after the final note has faded.
This was not an easy piece to bring to life. It was created in a short period of time, outside the usual rehearsal process and preparation, during Ramadan, and at a moment when the country was facing exceptional circumstances. But there was a shared understanding and responsibility across the orchestra and choir, and that this was our way of contributing. There are moments when you feel the role of culture more clearly, when it becomes less about performance and more about contribution. This was one of those moments.
When our musicians performed “Rijaal Wallah Rijaal”, they were not simply playing a piece of music. They were offering something on behalf of a wider community: a recognition of dedication, a statement of solidarity, and an acknowledgement of what it means to protect a country and everyone who calls it home.
This tribute is, first and foremost, an expression of gratitude. But it is also a commitment. A commitment to continue using music as a way to reflect what people feel, especially in moments when words are not enough.
I hope that when people listen to this piece, they take a moment to truly feel it, not just hear it. To think of those who stand watch while others sleep. To recognise the quiet, constant presence of those who protect this country every day.
And beyond this moment, I hope music continues to have a place in how we navigate difficult times. That we return to it, not only to reflect, but to remember. To hold on to what matters. To feel connected to something larger than ourselves.
Because in the end, this is what music allows us to do. To express gratitude. To share pride. And to honour those who make it possible for a nation to stand strong.
Sheikha Alia Bint Khalid Al Qassimi is Managing Director, UAE National Orchestra