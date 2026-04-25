Honouring those who protect the UAE - through music

This was not an easy piece to bring to life. It was created in a short period of time, outside the usual rehearsal process and preparation, during Ramadan, and at a moment when the country was facing exceptional circumstances. But there was a shared understanding and responsibility across the orchestra and choir, and that this was our way of contributing. There are moments when you feel the role of culture more clearly, when it becomes less about performance and more about contribution. This was one of those moments.