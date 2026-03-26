Lightning and heavy rain sweep across Manama

Dubai: A dramatic spell of lightning and heavy rain swept across Manama, as a powerful storm system moved over the Bahraini capital. Flashes of lightning illuminated the night sky, followed by steady rainfall that soaked streets and reduced visibility in several areas. Residents reported brief disruptions to traffic and outdoor activities as authorities closely monitored the conditions.

The sudden change in weather brought cooler temperatures and gusty winds, offering a striking contrast to the usual calm skies over Bahrain. Officials urged motorists to exercise caution while driving on wet roads during the downpour.

Video : AFP